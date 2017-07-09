This newsletter sends you the new fonts and typefaces released by foundries (tinyletter.com)
8 hours ago from Noemi Stauffer, Co-founder at M_N
8 hours ago from Noemi Stauffer, Co-founder at M_N
The text on the privacy page looks like it was pasted in with hard line breaks intact: http://tinyletter.com/site/legal/privacy/
Hi Ken, thanks for the feedback! Unfortunately this is TinyLetter's privacy policy – I can't make any changes to the text :(
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now