Fresh Fonts — a newsletter featuring new fonts released by foundries and online font shops (tinyletter.com)
1 day ago from Noemi Stauffer, Co-founder at M_N
People, if you're designing a newsletter sign-up, don't forget to provide example / mail preview. Higher conversion rate guaranteed.
Signed up no question.
The text on the privacy page looks like it was pasted in with hard line breaks intact: http://tinyletter.com/site/legal/privacy/
Hi Ken, thanks for the feedback! Unfortunately this is TinyLetter's privacy policy – I can't make any changes to the text :(
The markup says otherwise?
