Ask DN: Where is DN on the Political Compass?
5 minutes ago from Matthew Blode, Designer & Front-end Developer
https://www.politicalcompass.org
Some comments I have read lately, in regards to banning Eli Schiff (Keep the critisms coming) and banning dude calender for its gender-specific landing page, have this weird vibe of almost PC leftism. It feels more prevalent here than ever. DN shouldnt be political but I'd love you all to take the 5-10 min Political Compass and just see where you are so therefore, we can a healthy discussion about our political leanings grounded in ideas and not in parties or candidates.
