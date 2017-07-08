ASK DN : Do we have any Live Designing? Similar like Twitch Live Coding?
10 hours ago from Neel Kadia, Design Intern @ Adobe
It's great when you're a newbie in design and you see how people work for their personal as well as public project very closely, like sharing the screen. Twitch has a 'Live coding' section where programmers can share their screens and other people can see how they 'work' in their real as well as hobby project. Is there any such thing for the Design domain? If yes, please share! If no let's make it! DM me @neelkadia
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now