ASK DN : Do we have any Live Designing? Similar like Twitch Live Coding?

It's great when you're a newbie in design and you see how people work for their personal as well as public project very closely, like sharing the screen. Twitch has a 'Live coding' section where programmers can share their screens and other people can see how they 'work' in their real as well as hobby project. Is there any such thing for the Design domain? If yes, please share! If no let's make it! DM me @neelkadia