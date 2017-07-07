1 comment

  • Marc BarrowcliftMarc Barrowclift, 1 minute ago

    Unfortunately, there is no correct answer to the article's introductory twitter poll; the question didn't specify if these divs were display: inline-block or display: block. If they were inline blocks and long enough to wrap around (not at all uncommon with all the small mobile displays out there), then the margin between them would be 40px, while it would be 30px (and appropriately collapsed) if they were blocks. Without this information being provided, both answers could be correct.

    0 points