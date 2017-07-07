What's the Deal with Collapsible (CSS) Margins? (bitsofco.de)
6 hours ago from David Barker, Designer / Developer, ✪ DN Moderator
6 hours ago from David Barker, Designer / Developer, ✪ DN Moderator
Unfortunately, there is no correct answer to the article's introductory twitter poll; the question didn't specify if these divs were
display: inline-block or
display: block. If they were inline blocks and long enough to wrap around (not at all uncommon with all the small mobile displays out there), then the margin between them would be 40px, while it would be 30px (and appropriately collapsed) if they were blocks. Without this information being provided, both answers could be correct.
