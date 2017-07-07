So such design. Many advice. Wow. (twitter.com)
1 hour ago from Tropical Hooch, UI / UX Consultant
1 hour ago from Tropical Hooch, UI / UX Consultant
Can we just ban Eli Schiff posts on DN already?
It was not his intention to give design advice. And I agree with him on this one.
Love how all the people who argue with him make him more relevant, there's some high profile ones too
What a dick.
this guy's still a thing?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now