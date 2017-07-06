3 comments

  • sira bazta, 10 minutes ago

    Interesting. I've had the same feeling about using LastPass after switching to it more than a year ago. I like that you can generate unique passwords per account and it keeps track of them, but the UX has been horrendous. They seriously need to up their game.

    • Mindy Ling, 2 minutes ago

      Came here to say this ☝. I tried using LastPass for a bit. Hated the terrible UX. Switched to DashPlane. I am not that happy with it and it seems to lack a lot of the features that LastPass has. At work we use the trash fire that is OneLogin

  • Aubrey JohnsonAubrey Johnson, a minute ago

    Seeing both the before and afters on this (Priyanka did a great job with the constraints / starting points given by LastPass itself IMO) makes me realize...

    1Password is just a significantly better app/service.

    Aside from the knowledge that LastPass was once hacked which erodes their trust for me permanently, their app is really rough. Good on Priyanka for taking on a tough challenge to think about their problems and mistakes deeply though. Well done!

