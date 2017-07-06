LastPass - An Unsolicited Redesign (medium.com)
21 minutes ago from Priyanka Gupta
Interesting. I've had the same feeling about using LastPass after switching to it more than a year ago. I like that you can generate unique passwords per account and it keeps track of them, but the UX has been horrendous. They seriously need to up their game.
Came here to say this ☝. I tried using LastPass for a bit. Hated the terrible UX. Switched to DashPlane. I am not that happy with it and it seems to lack a lot of the features that LastPass has. At work we use the trash fire that is OneLogin
Seeing both the before and afters on this (Priyanka did a great job with the constraints / starting points given by LastPass itself IMO) makes me realize...
1Password is just a significantly better app/service.
Aside from the knowledge that LastPass was once hacked which erodes their trust for me permanently, their app is really rough. Good on Priyanka for taking on a tough challenge to think about their problems and mistakes deeply though. Well done!
