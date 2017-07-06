What CMS for designer/front end developers?

I am a self taught front end dev and designer. My knowledge is limited to HTML/SCSS/CSS/JQUERY. Its worth noting that I don't even really understand how to use the terminal, and so bower and NPM which keeps coming up on tutorial sites mean nothing to me. So, at the moment I do the front end and pass it onto freelance back end developers.

Does any one know any simple to learn CMS's that I could realistically get my head around? It's also important that the admin is easy to use. (By the way, I hate Wordpress... admin theme is a mess, code is a mess, and its a glorified blogging platform)

I need the ability to build sites with page trees and breadcrumbs.

Had a look at Umbraco which looks really easy to use, but I've been told by a few back end devs to avoid CMS's that are on windows only servers. Not sure why but i've taken their word for it.

Also i've never understood why so many CMS's seem to be based around blogs? Surely more sites are based around page templates rather than posts?