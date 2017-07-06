34 Where do you go for font inspiration? 6 hours ago from Cristian Moisei, UI Designer @ hyperion.coWhere do you guys go to discover new fonts, see what others are working on, etc? Any good blogs or sites?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now