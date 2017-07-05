What environment should I use to create a new portfolio website?

Hi,

So I'm willing to invest some time In creating a new portfolio website. I've been buying/altering portfolio templates for a couple of years now, never emphasised that much on my online portfolio (I prefer to tell and show my work in a real world conversation).

Since I'm a perfectionist and want to take full credit for this new project, I'm willing to invest time in coding it myself. But:

My front-end coding skills are bad. I understand what HTML, CSS, JS do, can alter code/copy to my preference, leave out parts, but writing it myself; uh-uh. Not yet. I'm willing to learn how to properly code a nice portfolio website. If the environment (tool, services, etc.) works intuitively and is modern.

Would be great if you guys could help me. I'm searching for a framework or service that allows me to translate my own design/ideas into a responsive portfolio website.

Many thanks.