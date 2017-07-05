What environment should I use to create a new portfolio website?

Hi,

So I'm willing to invest some time In creating a new portfolio website. I've been buying/altering portfolio templates for a couple of years now, never emphasised that much on my online portfolio (I prefer to tell and show my work in a real world conversation).

Since I'm a perfectionist and want to take full credit for this new project, I'm willing to invest time in coding it myself. But:

  1. My front-end coding skills are bad. I understand what HTML, CSS, JS do, can alter code/copy to my preference, leave out parts, but writing it myself; uh-uh. Not yet.

  2. I'm willing to learn how to properly code a nice portfolio website. If the environment (tool, services, etc.) works intuitively and is modern.

Would be great if you guys could help me. I'm searching for a framework or service that allows me to translate my own design/ideas into a responsive portfolio website.

Many thanks.

  • Luke Fiji, 6 minutes ago

    I know it may not be a popular opinion here but you should consider WordPress. Huge community to the point where you should be able to already find the answer any problem you may come across. It can be as code-heavy as you want.

  • Luke M, 8 minutes ago

    Why not start with squarespace? it lets you do some basic css stuff. If you're afraid of coding that's probably the easiest route. Otherwise I'd say just dive into it and build your own site, my web design students can usually spin one up themselves within two weeks. You only learn by doing :)

  • Seth RSeth R, 14 minutes ago

    Webflow is a really cool service. But you can also accomplish a lot by working with a framework like Bootstrap and then adding in the functions and movements you want to see.

  • Casey Milstead, a minute ago

    You should look into Webflow. It's a sort of WYSIWYG. Their latest workshop actually shows how to remake DN from scratch. https://webflow.com/workshops

