Muzzle: Silence embarrassing notifications while screen sharing (muzzleapp.com)
2 hours ago from Guy Meyer, Sr Designer
This has to be one of the best landing pages I've ever seen for such a simple app.
This is literally the most persuasive landing page I have come across in years. Fucking brilliant!
I solve this problem with separate macOS user accounts. I recommend a Personal and a Work account, but if you must mix the two, have a Daily Driver account and a Presentation account.
If you're using Chrome, make sure you have separate Chrome user accounts for each. This prevents the autocomplete problem, i.e. your client is Portland Automotive and typing "por" in your address bar results in some unfortunate suggestions.
alt + click on notification hamburger?
This is just an app that automatically enables DND while screen sharing, it doesn't replace DND.
Wow, this literally just came out and Apple already copied it and put it in their OS. Smh Apple is truly shameless...
