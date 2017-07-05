6 comments

  • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 6 minutes ago

    This has to be one of the best landing pages I've ever seen for such a simple app.

    1 point
  • Michael PonsMichael Pons, 1 minute ago

    This is literally the most persuasive landing page I have come across in years. Fucking brilliant!

    0 points
  • Daniel De LaneyDaniel De Laney, 1 minute ago

    I solve this problem with separate macOS user accounts. I recommend a Personal and a Work account, but if you must mix the two, have a Daily Driver account and a Presentation account.

    If you're using Chrome, make sure you have separate Chrome user accounts for each. This prevents the autocomplete problem, i.e. your client is Portland Automotive and typing "por" in your address bar results in some unfortunate suggestions.

    0 points
  • Orçun IlbeyliOrçun Ilbeyli, 3 minutes ago

    alt + click on notification hamburger?

    0 points
    • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, a minute ago

      This is just an app that automatically enables DND while screen sharing, it doesn't replace DND.

      0 points
  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, a minute ago

    Wow, this literally just came out and Apple already copied it and put it in their OS. Smh Apple is truly shameless...

    Oh, wait...

    0 points