Framer Gradients — Where Color Meets Motion (medium.com)
1 hour ago from Jurre Houtkamp, Framer
Today, we’re happy to introduce Framer Gradients. Create the perfect mix of colors and save it to your color palette in Design. When it’s time to add motion, simply switch to Code to customize to dynamic and interactive effect. Read more about the full range of possibilities in our Medium post!
Your stuff are always clean! :O Can I ask what you use for your "promo video" ?
