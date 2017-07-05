How do you guys 'Save for Later' the Articles you like?

1 hour ago from , UX Designer / Co-Founder @Bunoapp.com

Here's my current scenario - I have about 4 Windows with about 20 articles each; about 70-80 odd articles. I hate the concept of bookmarking because it's horrible list view and I forget to look at it.

Here's what I have tried:

Instapaper: Testing it out right now. But I need to organize every single link into a folder because it does not automatically add links when I'm in a specific folder.

Pocket: I don't like the hidden tag system. Something that is visual and easy to add, check and use.

PS. I did check some other competitors but design-wise, wasn't appealing enough.

Any thoughts on Evernote for clipping articles and using it as a repo?

2 comments

  • Andrea GrassoAndrea Grasso, 1 minute ago

    Saved

    0 points
  • Matt Willett, 15 minutes ago

    I use a mix of things; If it's short-term 'I will definitely read this later tonight' i send myself a reminder in Google Inbox; usually just with the link in the input field.

    Until recently I was using Raindrop.io, which is helpful with a more visual interface but rather slow sometimes when dealing with larger collections of links and bookmarks. Still a really good service and has a great amount of flexibility.

    For longer term/later recall things, I just recently started using Pinboard; it's a paid service, but offers really good flexibility through various apps and dead simple controls. Pinboard also works with IFTTT so you can set it up to do things nicely based on a few factors.

    For a lot of people, Pinboard might be strange since it approaches the job as a minimally-but-robustly designed service. It has a wealth of great apps and bookmarklets to run on a multitude of devices. It's definitely worth a shot.

    edit: a word

    0 points