How do you guys 'Save for Later' the Articles you like?

Here's my current scenario - I have about 4 Windows with about 20 articles each; about 70-80 odd articles. I hate the concept of bookmarking because it's horrible list view and I forget to look at it.

Here's what I have tried:

Instapaper: Testing it out right now. But I need to organize every single link into a folder because it does not automatically add links when I'm in a specific folder.

Pocket: I don't like the hidden tag system. Something that is visual and easy to add, check and use.

PS. I did check some other competitors but design-wise, wasn't appealing enough.

Any thoughts on Evernote for clipping articles and using it as a repo?