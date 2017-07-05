3 comments

  • iterati iterati, a minute ago

    Using Numi for some time now, I like simplicity and aesthetics a lot, although the dark theme has more contrast. Sometimes I wish it looked and behaved more like a native app, opposed to being custom.

    If you want more features, try Soulver.

  • Gracjan ZlotuchaGracjan Zlotucha, 9 minutes ago

    Super cool app but startup time it's too long :/ That's why I come back to default system calculator

