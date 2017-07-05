Numi · Calculator app for Mac you will love to use (numi.io)
2 hours ago from Giulio Michelon, Cofounder @ Belka.us
Using Numi for some time now, I like simplicity and aesthetics a lot, although the dark theme has more contrast. Sometimes I wish it looked and behaved more like a native app, opposed to being custom.
If you want more features, try Soulver.
Super cool app but startup time it's too long :/ That's why I come back to default system calculator
True, very annoying.
