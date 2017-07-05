My Software Typography Masterclass

Hi all – My name is Youssef (@ys) and I am in the process of creating what I'm calling a Software Typography Masterclass Link: SoftwareTypography.com

Context

We rely on typography to understand most of what we do within user interfaces. With that in mind, I believe typography is one of the most important aspects of good UI design. Yet, it is my sense that the majority of educational resources on the topic are incomplete and neglect the complexity of UI design. More critically, I believe most of these resources just retrofit what we know about print typography into UI design. There are a whole range of unique factors to consider in UI design that we never had to think about in print: Device types, device states, shifting orientations, interactivity, connectivity, runtime rendering, conventions, screen hue, fps, animation, and so on.

I will be ostensibly approaching my class from a software native perspective. I've already written about 5,000 words, and I will easily double this by the time I finish. Most likely, it'll be recorded as a video lecture, and possibly divided up into sections.

How Can You Help?

To do this, I'm taking my time to be detailed and thoughtful about the content. I want this to be an evergreen resource — so, I come to you today for feedback, questions, requests, etc.

p.s. Even as I write this post, I find myself squinting — so naturally, I've made a few adjustments with DevTools. This happens me too often, which is also why I'm creating this course, I see too many examples of needlessly poor typography in UI design. Of course, the point of my post today is not to criticise the Designer News UI, but rather it was fitting that I had an example on hand that many of you might relate to. Nonetheless, I am excited to hear your feedback.