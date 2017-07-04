Master SVG Workflows in Sketch (sketchmaster.com)
18 hours ago from Peter Nowell, Designer at Peter Nowell Design
I took this course and my understanding of SVG is infinitely better! Also, the SVG code I'm giving my engineers now makes sense :D
Hey fellow designers. I'm so excited to share this new course with you all, after 8 months of work!
The videos go over the best practices for adapting your layers to SVG’s constraints, the basics of how SVG works under the hood, advanced tricks for working with vector shapes, and how to optimize the SVG you export so that it’s perfectly suited for your project.
Happy learning!
