So, I'm buy a new MacBook. Question is, which one?

Hello community,

I'm an happy MacOS user, and because I have to return it to its original user, I'm now facing a dilemma; I can't decide which MacBook (or not) to buy.

I've been watching reviews, reading specs comparisons, etc, of the latest versions of Macbook Pro; none, and every review is different, and when it comes to buying a piece of hardware so expensive, you better have your 2 kidneys ready.

Speaking for myself, and what I have in mind: I have an Asus ROG GL502VS, which I use for different matters. This laptop can be "transformed" into MacOS. Not the same experience, and future updates/vulnerabilities are something that makes think twice.

The new Macbook Pro 15" with Touch Bar is quite expensive, but in the other hand, you'll have a great piece of hardware in your hands, ready to use everytime you open the lid. I thought about the 13" Macbook Pro as well, but because I'll be moving around quite often, I'd not make use of a separete display and desk, if bought.

I'm currently using my Macbook Pro to play with Sketch, Framer, Principle, Final Cut, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Suite, and to browse the web.

My question is, if you own the newer version of Macbook Pro 15", does it worth the money? Would you have bought something different (other version)? What do you use it for?

Thanks everyone :)