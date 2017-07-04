So, I'm buy a new MacBook. Question is, which one?

Hello community,

I'm an happy MacOS user, and because I have to return it to its original user, I'm now facing a dilemma; I can't decide which MacBook (or not) to buy.

I've been watching reviews, reading specs comparisons, etc, of the latest versions of Macbook Pro; none, and every review is different, and when it comes to buying a piece of hardware so expensive, you better have your 2 kidneys ready.

Speaking for myself, and what I have in mind: I have an Asus ROG GL502VS, which I use for different matters. This laptop can be "transformed" into MacOS. Not the same experience, and future updates/vulnerabilities are something that makes think twice.

The new Macbook Pro 15" with Touch Bar is quite expensive, but in the other hand, you'll have a great piece of hardware in your hands, ready to use everytime you open the lid. I thought about the 13" Macbook Pro as well, but because I'll be moving around quite often, I'd not make use of a separete display and desk, if bought.

I'm currently using my Macbook Pro to play with Sketch, Framer, Principle, Final Cut, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Suite, and to browse the web.

My question is, if you own the newer version of Macbook Pro 15", does it worth the money? Would you have bought something different (other version)? What do you use it for?

Thanks everyone :)

  • Tom ReinertTom Reinert, 1 hour ago

    I recently bought a macbook pro, despite being sceptical at first about the hardware and specs.

    Turns out: It's a beautiful machine and I would recommend it to everyone. Yes, it's expensive, but once you bought it, you can stop worrying about specs and start to work on a powerful and reliable computer.

    Hope that helps.

    • Luis da SilvaLuis da Silva, 1 hour ago

      Thanks for your tip, Tom.

      Speaking about hardware, is the Macbook that faster, compared to previous versions?

      • Tom ReinertTom Reinert, 9 minutes ago

        I can only compare it to my last computer, a 2011 Macbook Air. So yes, it's about a million times faster ;)

        For everyday design work – Sketch, Photoshop, Indesign – it just works without any lagging or delay. Fast enough for me.

  • G J, 9 minutes ago

    Hi :) Bought a MacBook Pro 13" without touchbar, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, all works pretty well pretty fast. I'm not sure it would be ok for video editing, I'd go for a GPU (ie. MacBook Pro 15" with graphic card).

    • Luis da SilvaLuis da Silva, a minute ago

      Hey buddy, thanks for your feedback.

      Are you using you 13" MacBook Pro alone, or have you bought a separate display? If not, how do you handle the "lack" of space on the 13"?

  • Connor NorvellConnor Norvell, 13 minutes ago

    I recently got the 2017 15" macbook pro (max specs for video work). My thoughts: Its beautiful, the touchbar is mostly useless imo, but its a great machine, incredibly fast. and works well for what i needed.

    If you want to cut down on price, a top of the line 2015 model would work well I am sure. but the 2017 is a fantastic computer and I would recommend it.

    but if you can use windows, you could get a more powerful machine for cheaper

    • Luis da SilvaLuis da Silva, a minute ago

      That's my dilemma at the moment; going for a cheaper 2015 MacBook version, which can do the job, or buying the newer MacBook Pro version, future proof.

      Talking about future proof, I'm afraid upcoming MacBook versions will have more functionalities for the Touch Bar. However, at the moment, I can relate with you when it come to it.

      Using Windows OS itself is out of question, for professional reasons; most of the software I'm using only works on MacOS, like Sketch, Framer, or Principle.

