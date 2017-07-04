UI Design on Windows: Adobe XD, Figma, Affinity Designer (xfive.co)
1 day ago from Lubos Kmetko, Content Producer at Xfive
I think you wanted to say 'UI Design on Windows...'
If you've already spent hours working on a blog post complete with images, screenshots, and custom examples, and you know your English is not perfect, not forking over $50 to hire a copy editor seems like a pretty bad move.
I send all my articles for proofreading to my colleague, who is a native speaker, unfortunately in this case there was some misunderstanding on the both sides when I thought this was properly proofread but it wasn't. I've asked for another proofreading and will update the article soon.
Thanks, I've fixed that.
