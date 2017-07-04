2 comments
Todd Cantley, 1 minute ago
I dont need this at all but the service looks nice, the design is perfect for what it is and I love the honest approach you've taken to 'marketing'. I think you could cut down with a bit of the copy on your homepage though - Theres a lot to get through there.
Cenk Özbakır, 1 hour ago
If anyone here wants to give Citationsy a spin, email me your username and I’ll give you your first month for free.
