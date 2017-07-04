Did dribbble remove posting permissions for inactive members ?
20 hours ago from Apurv Ray, Sr. Interaction Designer
I haven't uploaded anything on dribble for some time, but now that I have started freelancing I went back to the website and I don't see any posting options. I have a few shots up but no upload button on the main nav bar! Can anybody tell me whats up?
