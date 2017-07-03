Show DN: 2017-2018 Enterprise UX Industry Report (uxpin.com)
1 hour ago from Marcin Treder, CEO
Hey everyone,
Very excited to share the 2017-2018 Enterprise UX Industry Report today. It represents insights from 3,157 designers, product managers, and engineers who work on B2B products.
We conducted the report because enterprise UX is experiencing a renaissance lately and the sector doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. Here's a few insights from the 41-page report:
UX is still new to B2B companies:
Only 26% of respondents report that a full-time UX role has existed for more than 5 years.
Design consistency is the greatest challenge:
Improving UX consistency: (59%) Testing designs with end-users (53%) Clarifying requirements (46%) Collaborating between teams (44%)
Agile rules the day:
93% of respondents report they follow either an Agile or “Agile-fall” product development process. Roughly 70% of all Agile organizations now use design systems or pattern libraries.
Salaries and earning potential are strong:
In the U.S., 72% of all enterprise designers earn at least $75,000 per year.
We hope this report gives folks a clearer idea of the challenges facing enterprise designers, as well as some of the solutions taking shape. Open to feedback and comments!
