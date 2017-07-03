1 comment

  Marcin Treder

    Hey everyone,

    Very excited to share the 2017-2018 Enterprise UX Industry Report today. It represents insights from 3,157 designers, product managers, and engineers who work on B2B products.

    We conducted the report because enterprise UX is experiencing a renaissance lately and the sector doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. Here's a few insights from the 41-page report:

    UX is still new to B2B companies:

    Only 26% of respondents report that a full-time UX role has existed for more than 5 years.

    Design consistency is the greatest challenge:

    Improving UX consistency: (59%) Testing designs with end-users (53%) Clarifying requirements (46%) Collaborating between teams (44%)

    Agile rules the day:

    93% of respondents report they follow either an Agile or “Agile-fall” product development process. Roughly 70% of all Agile organizations now use design systems or pattern libraries.

    Salaries and earning potential are strong:

    In the U.S., 72% of all enterprise designers earn at least $75,000 per year.

    We hope this report gives folks a clearer idea of the challenges facing enterprise designers, as well as some of the solutions taking shape. Open to feedback and comments!

