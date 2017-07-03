New portfolio, feedback appreciated! — javierivero.com (javierivero.com)
2 hours ago from Javier Rivero, Graphic & Interface Designer
2 hours ago from Javier Rivero, Graphic & Interface Designer
I think you mean that you are a Mexico-based designer. Not a "Mexican based designer", which is American hip-hop slang meaning that you're just a cool Mexican designer.
Nice portfolio, clean and simple, everything looks good just a small contrast issue you can check it here http://d.pr/i/LqOVfl (I think making the text white in hover/active mode will fix it) good luck.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now