Show DN: Freshly launched portfolio
16 hours ago from Rhys Jones, Web & Graphic designer
Hi guys, I've been plugging away on my portfolio site for some time now, in between the day job and my young family (most important thing in the whole world!). I'm usually reluctant to share my work because after looking at it for so long, it tends to look crappy.
But here I am anyway, sharing it: madebydusk.com
Always curious to hear thoughts, feedback and criticisms. cheers, Rhys
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now