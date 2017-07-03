Show DN: Freshly launched portfolio

Hi guys, I've been plugging away on my portfolio site for some time now, in between the day job and my young family (most important thing in the whole world!). I'm usually reluctant to share my work because after looking at it for so long, it tends to look crappy.

But here I am anyway, sharing it: madebydusk.com

Always curious to hear thoughts, feedback and criticisms. cheers, Rhys