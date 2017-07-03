Teletype (teletype.in)
2 hours ago from Evgeny Muravjev, Founder at Must App
Teletype is a platform for creating corporate blogs and a great place to share your knowledge with people around you. Simply start writing — you’ll get it right.
Looks cool but I feel like you're going have to do a bit more work explaining what this is before people are prepared to start entering their content.
Hello! Yes, we have "About" — https://teletype.in/about ;D
I see thanks. Does it only work for Facebook users?
For the first time, yes (MVP). What kind of registration would you like? Or without it at all?
Looks like a stripped down notion.so
