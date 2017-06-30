The Siri Remote needs a Hold Switch (dhariri.com)
3 days ago from David Hariri, Product Designer and Developer
Can we cut the hyperbole? It's not "broken", however it could be improved.
Fair enough
My Siri Remote stopped working. The volume works on the TV, it is charged, and I have tried unpairing it etc. Any other ideas before I take it to the store?
(Sorry for thread hijacking.)
Happened to me the other day, turns out I just needed a charge. Which was weird, because I got no on-screen warning, and the volume buttons still worked. Tried unpairing and resetting and all that, but a charge fixed it. My theory: the volume function was using IR and the other buttons needed Bluetooth/etc to work, so they "died" first. Or maybe I'm crazy.
In exchange for the accidental touches, I get otherwise the most intuitive remote I've ever used, so this is a tough one.
I agree that when I'm intending to use it, it's a great experience
Just my two cents on why I think the new Apple TV is hamstrung by it's janky remote
