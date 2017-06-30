7 comments

  • Aaron Wears a hatAaron Wears a hat, 10 hours ago

    Can we cut the hyperbole? It's not "broken", however it could be improved.

  • Stefan TrkuljaStefan Trkulja, 10 hours ago

    My Siri Remote stopped working. The volume works on the TV, it is charged, and I have tried unpairing it etc. Any other ideas before I take it to the store?

    (Sorry for thread hijacking.)

    • Clark WimberlyClark Wimberly, 1 minute ago

      Happened to me the other day, turns out I just needed a charge. Which was weird, because I got no on-screen warning, and the volume buttons still worked. Tried unpairing and resetting and all that, but a charge fixed it. My theory: the volume function was using IR and the other buttons needed Bluetooth/etc to work, so they "died" first. Or maybe I'm crazy.

  • Clark WimberlyClark Wimberly, 9 hours ago

    In exchange for the accidental touches, I get otherwise the most intuitive remote I've ever used, so this is a tough one.

  • David HaririDavid Hariri, 3 days ago

    Just my two cents on why I think the new Apple TV is hamstrung by it's janky remote

