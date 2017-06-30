Ergonomic keyboards
4 hours ago from Ray Sensebach, Product Designer
Like many of you, I'm staring at a glowing rectangle for many hours a day and using my keyboard + mouse combo to make all of the things.
Does anyone have a solid recommendation for an ergo keyboard that works with the one-handed designer workflow? I've found that most are keyed to developers or anyone who has two hands on the keys.
