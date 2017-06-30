Looking for blogs/zines that release their content on weekly or monthly cycles

I'm looking for blogs and zines that release their content in intervals all at once, like an "issue." I just started working for an alt-weekly and I think this model might work with their articles.

Offscreen's site is very close, but you can't read the articles.

Increment is Stripe's attempt at some content marketing. It's gorgeous and exactly what I'm looking for.

Anyone got anymore examples?