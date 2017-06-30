1 comment

  • Guillaume LecollinetGuillaume Lecollinet, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN,

    Here's an interior visualization demo we've been working on.

    From a design standpoint, the challenge was to create multiple modes of interaction depending on the platform: desktop, mobile and VR. Each has its own set of controls and UI.

    Would love to hear your thoughts, suggestions, what you would have done differently...Thanks!

    0 points