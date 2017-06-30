Experience with virtual assistants?
17 hours ago from Daniel Baldwin, Brand Design Manager at TINT
Hey! My company is investing in hiring virtual assistants to take some of the smaller tasks off of our plates that take up the most time/require the least amount of context. This is something I was considering for as a freelancer as well.
Do any of you outsource work to a virtual assistant/personal assistant, or wish you could? If so, what sort of things do you/would you assign to them?
To give you a little bit of context, I am a designer working for a 30 person team across both marketing and product.
Thanks ✌️
