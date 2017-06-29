What kind of autopay app do other designers want?
4 hours ago from João Oliveira Simões, Founder @ 44 Studio
I just designed what’s the first autopay app for hourly workers (all feedback on design super welcome), but I know not all designers work hourly. A lot of us work by milestones, advances, etc. The team I’m working with is wondering, what kind of autopay app would be useful to designers? Would designers use this for hourly clients? Thanks! Check the iOS App here.
