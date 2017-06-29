Behance community has serious problems

UX designer at Vauxoo

I am personally worried about the amount of "side" projects being posted on behance recently, and most of all, the auto-comments only being posted to increase project views. I think this is not helping the creative community at all. Take a look at these two designers, a lot of views, projects with no context whatsoever, and a lot of "great work" comments . https://www.behance.net/gallery/51912615/Cacht-logo-designhttps://www.behance.net/brandtdesid7cc

  Renee Pearson, 1 minute ago

    Yeeeap, Behance is riddled with the "Great work, please check out my profile" comments. Like, people aren't even subtle about it.

    It's a shame to say, but I think the content on Dribbble and Behance and even DN demonstrates how hard it is to maintain a genuine platform for designers without it eventually being exploited by self-endorsing spammers, like-whores or sycophants.

