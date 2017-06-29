Behance community has serious problems

I am personally worried about the amount of "side" projects being posted on behance recently, and most of all, the auto-comments only being posted to increase project views. I think this is not helping the creative community at all. Take a look at these two designers, a lot of views, projects with no context whatsoever, and a lot of "great work" comments . https://www.behance.net/gallery/51912615/Cacht-logo-designhttps://www.behance.net/brandtdesid7cc