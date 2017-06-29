Designing for the elderly and disabled
2 hours ago from Zack Elliott, Intern @ MSFT
Hi everyone. I'm starting a new web project, and I've realized a good portion of my users will be older individuals, perhaps with mild disabilities such as poor eyesight. I've been searching for examples of complex web applications that are designed with this audience in mind. For example, some web apps that I think semi-fit this description are FarmLogs or Nextdoor.
Thanks!
