Does anyone else become infuriated when they visit forbes.com?
4 hours ago from Thomas Rawcliffe, Designer & Developer of stuff for people
Forbes.com have some great articles, and come up at the top of my search results often.
And like a fool, I always click saying to myself, "It's not that bad". Only to be bombarded by advertisements, unnecessary pagination and all in all a horrible reading experience.
I understand that this is an attempt to increase the number of advertisements they can shove down peoples throats. The downside is that I end up leaving. Surely if they took the time to lay the advertisements in a less obtrusive manner people would stay longer, resulting in more impressions?
The page that got me wound up: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samabuelsamid/2017/04/03/2017-bmw-530i-the-just-right-german-sports-sedan/#5d462b78410f
