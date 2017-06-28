Does anyone else become infuriated when they visit forbes.com?

Forbes.com have some great articles, and come up at the top of my search results often.

And like a fool, I always click saying to myself, "It's not that bad". Only to be bombarded by advertisements, unnecessary pagination and all in all a horrible reading experience.

I understand that this is an attempt to increase the number of advertisements they can shove down peoples throats. The downside is that I end up leaving. Surely if they took the time to lay the advertisements in a less obtrusive manner people would stay longer, resulting in more impressions?

The page that got me wound up: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samabuelsamid/2017/04/03/2017-bmw-530i-the-just-right-german-sports-sedan/#5d462b78410f