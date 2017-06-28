Redesigning a remote (elirousso.com)
1 hour ago from Paul @Stammy, Staff Product Designer at Twitter
1 hour ago from Paul @Stammy, Staff Product Designer at Twitter
OK, I don't intend this to be mean, but this confused me.
So I'm scrolling down this beautiful presentation from the product designer: Thoughtful, user-centered and gloriously crafted. No product detail left untouched. I'm thinking, "This is awesome!"
Then, when you get to the end, boom, you learn the company’s out of business. Game over.
That’s where I got confused: Why didn’t Eli’s start-up design the stay-in-business model with the same care and intention as the mobile app experience? And how great is touting a mobile app design that no one can use?
I get that start-ups fail for many reasons, and I’m not trying to downplay Eli’s amazing work. Still, I can’t shake the nagging feeling that if EO focused less on re-designing the mobile app and more on re-designing the business so it can grow … that is the real value a product designer brings to a start-up ... right?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now