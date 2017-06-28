1 comment

  Nelson Taruc

    OK, I don't intend this to be mean, but this confused me.

    So I'm scrolling down this beautiful presentation from the product designer: Thoughtful, user-centered and gloriously crafted. No product detail left untouched. I'm thinking, "This is awesome!"

    Then, when you get to the end, boom, you learn the company’s out of business. Game over.

    That’s where I got confused: Why didn’t Eli’s start-up design the stay-in-business model with the same care and intention as the mobile app experience? And how great is touting a mobile app design that no one can use?

    I get that start-ups fail for many reasons, and I’m not trying to downplay Eli’s amazing work. Still, I can’t shake the nagging feeling that if EO focused less on re-designing the mobile app and more on re-designing the business so it can grow … that is the real value a product designer brings to a start-up ... right?

