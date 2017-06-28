Remote-only junior positions jobs list (remotejunior.com)
5 hours ago from Wassim ↬, Designer & Coder
I do have a question. Why would a junior want to work remotely? Perhaps I have a misconception of what a junior is. These are entry level positions, right?
Hi DN! I launched this few days ago. The project was born from the frustrations of trying to find remote jobs that are entry-level.
I'm looking for constructive feedback on how I can improve this to make life easier for people in same situation.
I'll circle back and certainly add more jobs & features if this ever get some traction.
