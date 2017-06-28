1 comment

  • V. MV. M, 17 minutes ago

    Hey guys, hope you are having a sunny day!

    Most of us compare the pricing a billion times before finalizing our design stack. I do it all the time. I wish I could compare how tool A compares to B in cost.

    CanvasFlip has come up with a chatbot (quite non-traditional for any comparison, IMO) - annnd, to be honest, it seemed way too cool to try it. but still debatable on utility as such.

    Do you think it's better compared to a form/table or have any other thoughts on - overall idea, design, pricing, anything else? Drop it in the comments. Would love to hear it all - good, bad , ugly.. :P

    Best, VM

    P.S. All brands names are owned by their respective owners.

    Disclaimer: I'm associated with CanvasFlip team.

    0 points