Chatbot to compare pricing of your UX Stack - prototyping, user testing, design hand-off & collaboration (canvasflip.com)
28 minutes ago from V. M, Entrepreneur
Hey guys, hope you are having a sunny day!
Most of us compare the pricing a billion times before finalizing our design stack. I do it all the time. I wish I could compare how tool A compares to B in cost.
CanvasFlip has come up with a chatbot (quite non-traditional for any comparison, IMO) - annnd, to be honest, it seemed way too cool to try it. but still debatable on utility as such.
Do you think it's better compared to a form/table or have any other thoughts on - overall idea, design, pricing, anything else? Drop it in the comments. Would love to hear it all - good, bad , ugly.. :P
Best, VM
P.S. All brands names are owned by their respective owners.
Disclaimer: I'm associated with CanvasFlip team.
