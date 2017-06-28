1 comment

  • Crystal Chen, 14 minutes ago

    Hi, everybody at Designer News,

    Quire was born almost 3 years ago. Since then, we have imagined and built, reimagined and rebuilt Quire from scratch - and it is now finally ready!

    We hope you like the new look and features of Quire 2.0 - and we would love to hear your feedback. Happy innovating! ✌️

    Quire 2.0 in a nutshell:

    • Quire can capture your ideas via Camera, Text and even Siri on your smartphone anytime, anywhere.
    • Ideas are broken down into unlimited, nested tasks and subtasks until they are small enough to tackle.
    • Users are able to review, reorganize and work on things from all projects they care about in a single place.
    • Quickly find almost anything you want with Blink Search.
    • View the health of your project, organization and member at a glance.
    • Clean, and simple like a breeze.
    1 point