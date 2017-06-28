Sketch 45 (medium.com)
1 hour ago from Ivan Bozic, Founder @ arsfutura.co
Still no plain colors choosable on the gradient tap. Sorry but i coming more to the conclusion that nobody at Bohemian ever used sketch. Everytime i want to create a gradient i have to pick the color from one of the layouts...
Not really too heavy on the features, but it looks like there has been a ton of bug fixes.
They finally fixed that issue with the group not being resized immediately when you resize the content inside (you had to go in there and Esc your way out to refresh the group bounds).
The new vector guides are awesome.
Plugins are now auto-updated and disabled if not compatible. This may make some plugin managers obsolete, I wish they had something like https://sketchapp.com/extensions/ straight away in Sketch as well with one-click install.
Praise. Be.
I had issues in presentation mode after updating and general problems in my files. Alt + Command 3 seems to also be gone
I just ask, because somebody will. Did anybody got some errors? Can it be used in a productive environment? I just ask because the last couple of updates there where some glitches...
Didn't run into any issues so far working on two pretty big Sketch files!
