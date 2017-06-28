Looking for a cofounder...

Hi, My name is Joanna. I am the founder of BetterDesign (www.betterdesign.io).

BetterDesign is a social community to test your design and copy using polls and get feedback and comments in the meantime.

I created this project out of passion. I found a lot of designers working isolated and they have difficulty to find people to get feedback from, including myself. So I started this project. However, as the only founder of this project, I found myself lost, or even helpless to push this project forward sometimes. I have a full-time job. I spent my weekends on this project, but there are still a lot of things need to be done but I don't have enough resources, time and energy to do this. We have a couple hundreds of users, there are people posting polls almost every day.

So if you are seriously looking for a project to work on, or simply just want to help out. Please contact me at contact@betterdesign.io. I would really appreciate.