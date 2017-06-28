Google News launched a new redesign (with fact checking) (news.google.com)
Related coverage feature is useful, but UX/UI doesn't feel very engaging to me. Typography is dull and doesn't allow the headlines to stand out. I much prefer Apples news https://www.apple.com/uk/news/ Really well designed down to every detail. Their own UI is balanced really well with relevant co-branding, nice transitions and great use of type and colour.
Google’s UX is so weak, considering the size of the company. When I tried the iOS app, I deleted the app after 1 minute of usage. The hamburger menu for everything and IA is awful, really.
this isn't an app.
I know. I’m talking about the app. Even though this post doesn’t.
There. I changed my sentence for you, professor.
