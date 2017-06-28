5 comments

  • Todd Padwick, 3 hours ago

    Related coverage feature is useful, but UX/UI doesn't feel very engaging to me. Typography is dull and doesn't allow the headlines to stand out. I much prefer Apples news https://www.apple.com/uk/news/ Really well designed down to every detail. Their own UI is balanced really well with relevant co-branding, nice transitions and great use of type and colour.

    1 point
  • Bruno AbattiBruno Abatti, 5 minutes ago

    Google’s UX is so weak, considering the size of the company. When I tried the iOS app, I deleted the app after 1 minute of usage. The hamburger menu for everything and IA is awful, really.

    0 points