Emily Marin, 1 minute ago
Love it!
James Parker, a minute ago
Wow, thanks for putting this together! I could see this being an amazing resource as it expands.
Eric Lu, 7 minutes ago
Hey Designer News!
For first time entrepreneur, they always say to focus on solving a problem ... but when I was getting started with my own startup, I never felt like I encountered enough problems that had a clear solution that could be a company. So my friend and I went out to talk to business owners to try to discover what problems they needed solving and how we could better design software for them.
Since we both came from a tech /design background, we knew nothing about the issues faced by restaurant owners, construction crew managers, architects, etc etc. We decided to document our learnings from all of these conversations in a website called Normal Software (https://www.normalsoftware.com).
We learned a ton from our conversations so I wanted to share with you all in case you find any ideas from our chats that might be worth pursuing! For example, we learned about the crazy drone technology that is being used by a walnut farmer, the really bad accounting software used by a restaurant, and the whole industry of software built just for physical therapists.
You can read more about the project here: https://medium.com/@julia.enthoven/introducing-normal-software-48305be7d07
Thanks for checking it out! Eric
