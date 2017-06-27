Facebook Sound Kit, now in Framer

As of today, you can now add sound to your prototypes in Framer. In partnership with Facebook, we're happy to introduce their Sound Kit collection to Framer. Choose from a menu of interaction sounds to enhance buttons, navigation, errors, and more.

Read the announcement: https://medium.com/p/eb8a22f88bfd

