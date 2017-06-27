3peat.io (3peat.io)
6 hours ago from John Canelis, Designer @ Adobe
Hi!
I built a progressive web app to translate multiple languages at one-time.
I used Angular, Firebase, Google Translate API, IBM Watson Text-to-Speech API, Google Cloud Functions, and the Stripe API.
Making this was much more about learning how to build something that uses a database, has user logins, and incorporates a few APIs. I'm also finding it useful for my upcoming trip to France, Italy, and Spain.
Unfortunately, the voice translations don't work on Safari or any mobile iOS browsers. The voice translations from IBM Watson often sound much more natural than Google Translate.
