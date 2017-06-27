How good is webflow for building websites?
6 hours ago from Lucas Espin, Product Designer
does anyone know how good webflow is? is it slow or limited in what you can do? I'm not looking to make any big sites I would use it more for my portfolio or maybe a mom and pop shop type business.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now