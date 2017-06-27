Conferences you would (or would not) recommend?

5 hours ago from , Visual Designer

Half of 2017 has passed and with it a lot of great conferences I could have attended (well, maybe one at least).

There are lots of lists with UX & Design conferences, but the quality often differs a whole lot. Lacking conference-experience, I'm very curious to know which conferences you've been to and which of these you would recommend or stay away from. Doesn't matter if you just went or if it was a couple of years back.

Thank you!

Here is a brief list of remaining Design/Tech conferences 2017 I found helpful.

2 comments

  • Beth RBeth R, a minute ago

    UX Week seems to be very popular. They offer workshops as well as lectures. It's held in a few cities over the summer. I will be attending the one in San Fransisco in late August. Should be fun!

    0 points
  • Adam Hayman, 1 minute ago

    I can personally recommend the big AIGA conference. I went to the one in Minneapolis a few years back and it was fantastic. I've also heard great things about Circles and Creative South.

    0 points