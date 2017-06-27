Fixing the terrible design and usability of financial services.

In general, the design and usability of financial services websites are terrible.

Design has been of increasing importance to all industry sectors over the past several years, and FinTech is no exception. It is important to understand that design is not just how it looks, but also how it works. Creating a seamless, intuitive experience for the user, whether they are a consumer or an enterprise customer, is critical in today’s environment. And large firms are beginning to take notice.

The re-imagining and innovation of financial services for mobile devices was the fresh start that the industry needed to introduce great design into its process and I got a similar opportunity while working for InstaReM, an overseas money transfer platform. (www.behance.net/gallery/52789211/Instarem-Mobile-App)

The key takeaways from this project - design should be viewed as an investment, should be an integrated part of the process, and not as something that can be sprayed on at the end.