How to create revenue from content curation?

1 hour ago from , UX Designer at a stealth mode startup

Could you share your experience here if you are currently curating content with a recurring revenue model? How much could you make per month? Is it enough to allow you to quit your daily job? Thanks ahead.

  • Jffry VskJffry Vsk, 1 hour ago

    Create your own content.

    The web is getting more turdy because of walled gardens and people who are entitled to profit off the work of others. If you aren't going to do the actual work, then why should you be paid for it?

