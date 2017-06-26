What's the first thing you look for in a portfolio?

I've always wanted to ask this honest question. Obviously, we all want to see the awesome work we are here for. But, I've seen all kind of different and fancy portfolios - you know, the ones with the crazy animations and bizzare scrolling effects. How much does things like those count, and how much do they add value to the portfolio itself?

  • Simon EvansSimon Evans, 8 hours ago

    Don't make me hunt for your case studies/work.

  • Daniel PapeDaniel Pape, 27 minutes ago

    Crazy animations and bizarre scrolling effects actively make me less likely to contact a designer.

    The first thing I look for in a portfolio is self-initiated projects, which demonstrate that you think about the bigger picture rather than just following briefs.

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 11 hours ago

    Simplicity, quick loading times. If I have to wait for some loading dingus, your site is too slow.

