What's the first thing you look for in a portfolio?
14 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
I've always wanted to ask this honest question. Obviously, we all want to see the awesome work we are here for. But, I've seen all kind of different and fancy portfolios - you know, the ones with the crazy animations and bizzare scrolling effects. How much does things like those count, and how much do they add value to the portfolio itself?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now