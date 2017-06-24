Eagle - Collect, Organise and sync your inspirations (eagle.cool)
2 days ago from Suganth S, Product Designer at Carousell
I feel like this exact design was just posted for another product recently.
https://inboardapp.com May be this? Even I found the app to be vaguely familiar. Damn
(I didn't make eagle , just stumbled up on)
No, that's not what I was thinking. I swear I saw pretty much the same site design posted here previously but now I can't find it.
