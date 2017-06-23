1 comment

  • Oz ChenOz Chen, 26 minutes ago

    ^ Impostor's Syndrome gets talked about a lot, especially with newer designers and those transitioning into the field. Hell, I still deal with it on a daily basis, but I've found a way to manage it more effectively.

    My approach to impostor's syndrome broken down in this article. Friends on my personal network seemed to enjoy it, so I'm showing it hear (eek!) with the bigger DN community <3

    0 points